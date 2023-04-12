DES MOINES – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)/Iowa Federation of Women’s Clubs has announced three scholarships awarded to local students. All three were sponsored by the Jesup GFWC/Iowa Rural Woman’s Study Club.
Allison Brown, a freshman at Jesup School, was awarded a GFWC/Iowa Summer Music Campship. Ms. Brown is active in band, vocal, dance, speech, and musical theater. She competed in the Bill Riley Talent Show and is a volunteer leader in her church.
Hannah Koch, a Senior at Independence Schools, was awarded an E Lucille Miller Music Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year. She will be attending Wartburg College, Waverly. Ms. Koch is active in the fine arts, tennis, and in volunteer work. Accepted into honor band, Hannah also received honors in the musical theater group competition.
The third scholarship, an E Lucille Miller Music Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year, was awarded to M Madilynne Kuper. A senior at Jesup Schools, she will be attending Wartburg College, Waverly. Active in the fine arts, sports, and as a volunteer leader, Ms. Kuper is a three-time All Stater, a solo contestant, honor choir member, and an academic award recipient.
GFWC/Iowa Federation of Women’s Clubs annually award several scholarships. Information on the state scholarship program can be obtained by contacting their headquarters at 3839 Merle Hay Road, Suite 201, Des Moines, IA 50310.