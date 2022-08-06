Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN – Kenneth Gillpatrick will turn 100 years old on August 13, 2022.

In celebration family from ten states (i.e. Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon, Minnesota, and Iowa), gathered at the Masonic Lodge on June 30 for an afternoon of sharing stories, history, and photos.

