It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time! Girl Scouts and their leaders are having pop-up sales at various venues inside and outside.
On Saturday, February 25, girls from Troop 2414 were at the Rowley Historical Society Hot Beef /Turkey Dinner. Upcoming locations for Troop 2414 include:
- Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at And The Kitchen Sink, 914 5th Ave NE, Independence.
- Saturday, March 4, 4 to 6 p.m. at Denali’s on the River, Independence.
- Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, Independence.
Troop 3060 will have a cookie booths on:
- Friday, March 3, 3 to 5 p.m. at Walmart in Independence.
- Sunday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart in Independence.