Girl Scout Cookies Rowley

Selling cookies at the Rowley Historical Dinner were (from left) Aubrey Atwood, Brooklynn, Carson, and Paisley Bascom of Troop 2414.

 John Klotzbach Photo

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time! Girl Scouts and their leaders are having pop-up sales at various venues inside and outside.

On Saturday, February 25, girls from Troop 2414 were at the Rowley Historical Society Hot Beef /Turkey Dinner. Upcoming locations for Troop 2414 include:

- Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at And The Kitchen Sink, 914 5th Ave NE, Independence.

- Saturday, March 4, 4 to 6 p.m. at Denali’s on the River, Independence.

- Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, Independence.

Troop 3060 will have a cookie booths on:

- Friday, March 3, 3 to 5 p.m. at Walmart in Independence.

- Sunday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart in Independence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos