INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls golf team hosed the Mustangs Invite on Friday at Three Elms Golf Course.
The Mustangs did not fare well, shooting a tournament low 504. Waverly-Shell Rock was the champion with a 373.
“We struggled on Friday,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “all facets of our games were off. It was not our best performance, but we’ll keep working at it.”
Dinger added that junior Annie Johnson was the standout golfer for the Mustangs as she shaved five strokes off her season/career best.
Brynn Bonefas 105, Mackenzie Good 120, Annie Johnson 128, Sydney Schroeder 151, and Megan Maki 161.
TAMA – Monday, May 2, 2022: WaMaC West Meet
The Independence Mustangs girls golf team traveled down to South Tama for the WaMaC-West Division Tournament. The Mustangs were short on golfers due to illness yet took three girls down to compete individually.
Senior Brynn Bonefas had a nice outing, finishing 6th (out of 38). Bonefas shot a 48
“I was greatly pleased at how well we played tonight,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “Brynn played excellent golf from tee to green. If not for a few dropped strokes on the green she easily could have been in the low 40s and in the top 3.”
Annie Johnson continues to improve, knocking off another 7 strokes off her career and season best, and Coach Dinger says that she is really starting to figure some things out.
Coach Dinger added that Megan Maki improved 10 strokes from Friday and is also making great strides.
“Hopefully we’ll get healthy soon and continue to see improvement,” said Dinger.
Brynn Bonefas 48, Annie Johnson 57, Megan Maki 64
