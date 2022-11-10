Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

So, Thanksgiving is approaching and I am sure that many are getting prepared with the plans for the Macy’s Parade, a feast of food we cannot possibly finish, and an afternoon of football. In all this preparation have you considered just what you are being thankful for? Life has a way of crowding out our thoughts of God and interestingly enough, Thanksgiving seems to fall right into that trap. We get so focused on making sure we have the turkey on hand and planning out the meal. We figure out just when to put the turkey in and work at all the other side dishes that go with it so the meal is ready by noon and really once the meal is served, we spend at most forty-five minutes to an hour gorging ourselves. Then it becomes ‘what are we going to do with all these leftovers?’ and then we go to watch the game or laying down and taking a nap for the rest of the day, or at least those who are not fussing over how to put all the excess food into the fridge.

Now don’t get me wrong here, I am all for family meals and get-togethers. It is important that we maintain those ties to family and friends throughout the year and Thanksgiving gives us a wonderful opportunity to do just that. However, I really wonder if we truly have the sense of what it is all supposed to be about. This is a great time for us both as families and as a community to give a collective thanks to God for all we have. But it does seem to me that sometimes we find it difficult to list the joys and celebrations in thanksgiving.

