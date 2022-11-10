So, Thanksgiving is approaching and I am sure that many are getting prepared with the plans for the Macy’s Parade, a feast of food we cannot possibly finish, and an afternoon of football. In all this preparation have you considered just what you are being thankful for? Life has a way of crowding out our thoughts of God and interestingly enough, Thanksgiving seems to fall right into that trap. We get so focused on making sure we have the turkey on hand and planning out the meal. We figure out just when to put the turkey in and work at all the other side dishes that go with it so the meal is ready by noon and really once the meal is served, we spend at most forty-five minutes to an hour gorging ourselves. Then it becomes ‘what are we going to do with all these leftovers?’ and then we go to watch the game or laying down and taking a nap for the rest of the day, or at least those who are not fussing over how to put all the excess food into the fridge.
Now don’t get me wrong here, I am all for family meals and get-togethers. It is important that we maintain those ties to family and friends throughout the year and Thanksgiving gives us a wonderful opportunity to do just that. However, I really wonder if we truly have the sense of what it is all supposed to be about. This is a great time for us both as families and as a community to give a collective thanks to God for all we have. But it does seem to me that sometimes we find it difficult to list the joys and celebrations in thanksgiving.
During worship, when I ask for the prayer lists of the congregation, I always begin by asking for the joy and praises people would like to share before we list the care and concerns of surgeries, deaths, illnesses, hardships, problems, and so forth. I do this because I have found that we are very, very good and turning to God in times of distress and problems. We need God’s strength in such times and it is very appropriate to seek God out in those situations. However, it is equally, or even more important, that we lift up our prayers of praise and thanksgiving for all the God is doing for us and by us as well. I think it is even more important in times like these when our society seems to be at each other’s throats most of the time, to stop and really look at the blessings we have.
We have gone through a very rough time with the COVID pandemic and are not through it yet; despite the friction that exists in our nation right now, we still can count on our neighbors to step up and help in times of hardship, illness and even death; on the most part our children are still able to go to school, play sports and participate in various activities. These are just a few of the things we are indeed grateful for and we need to take the time to give thanks for God’s presence and guidance that has made these all possible.
So, this year, as you gather around that table of food you can’t possibly eat in one sitting, remember to truly take time to give thanks for the food God has provided, the family and friends God has brought into our lives, and the joy of Christ that lives in our hearts.