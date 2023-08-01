BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Glen William Rouse, 75, of Broken Arrow, Okla., peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August, 5 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, Okla. A Facebook livestream will be available.
Born on July 21,1948 in Osage, Iowa, Glen was the son of the late Wayne and Norma (Moore) Rouse. For many yeas he was an over-the-road truck driver.
Glen was married in Independence, Iowa to La Donna Furhman. They later divorced. Glen is survived by his children Carey, Jesse, Dawn, and Kim; five grandchildren; and a wide circle of friends and relatives who were blessed to have known hm.
Glen was preceded in death by his siblings: Clarence, Harry, and Sharon.