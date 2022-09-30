INDEPENDENCE – Are you curious whether your favorite author’s books are available or what events are coming up at the library? Normally these questions would require a phone call or a visit to our website. Not anymore, because the Independence Public Library now has a mobile app called myLIBRO. This new app enables our patrons to communicate more easily with the library!
Enjoy the convenience of up-to-date account information and news at your fingertips with myLIBRO app. It’s available for download from Google Play and the Apple Store. Once downloaded to your phone or device, you can get the latest through notices, posts, and event information while being able to search and manage materials and holds.