There is an exciting way to explore Buchanan County by participating in the NEW program called — Go WILD — in Buchanan County!
It will take place from September 29 through October 16. Go WILD will be a scavenger hunt style program. The event will feature 12 native animal, metal cut-outs, that are scattered throughout different tourist attractions in Buchanan County.
Participants will be able to get a list of Go WILD sites by visiting Buchanan County Tourism, Fontana Park, or In the Country Garden and Gifts, or on their Facebook pages.
Each location will also have a QR Code.
Scan the code and fill out the form along with uploading your fun photo with the animal! The photos will be posted on Buchanan County Tourism’s Facebook page. If you participate and fill out the form, your name will get entered for one of twelve prizes that have been generously donated by the participating sites.