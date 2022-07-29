Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Goat Getters livestock show returned to the 2022 Buchanan County Fair with 19 Exhibitors with Mentors.

Goat Getters is a 4-H/FFA show in partnership with Special Olympics Iowa. The aim of this program is to provide an opportunity for people with intellectual disabilities to be a part of showing livestock (meat goats) in a safe, non-competitive environment with guidance from 4-H and FFA members.

Trending Food Videos