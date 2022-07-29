INDEPENDENCE – The Goat Getters livestock show returned to the 2022 Buchanan County Fair with 19 Exhibitors with Mentors.
Goat Getters is a 4-H/FFA show in partnership with Special Olympics Iowa. The aim of this program is to provide an opportunity for people with intellectual disabilities to be a part of showing livestock (meat goats) in a safe, non-competitive environment with guidance from 4-H and FFA members.
To prepare, mentors, buddies, and goats attended an orientation session earlier this year. Mentors first worked with representatives from Iowa Special Olympics to learn about ways to work with buddies and how to be supportive role models. Buddies then arrived to meet with mentors, interact with goats, and familiarize themselves with the fairgrounds and their environment.
Judges assessed how the mentor, the buddy, and the goat worked together as a cohesive unit.
Participating Exhibitors and Mentors this year were:
- Kimberly Kalenske with Ayda Cook
- Joey Gonzales with Charli Sherman
- Lawrence Jensen with Carter Wilgenbusch
- Chad Rau with Grace Olsen
- Will Meyers with Danielle Rawson
- Heather Bass with Michael Thomas
- Peyton Harvey with Claire Reiling and Kiera Wilgenbusch
- Becca Brown with Evelyn Cook
- Blake Huelsen with Lauren Beyer
- Justyn Mudderman with Luke Thomas
- Neal Catt with Brody Kleitsch
- Uriah Close with Kael Peck
- Andrew Leisinger with Emily Cook
- Jeff Farmer with Lydia Beyer
- Mike Morris with Kreighton Peck
- Chris Oelrich with LeAnn Beyer and Devin Rawson
- Jesse Bartosch with Clay Wilgenbsuch
- Candy Kiel with Lindsay Beyer
- Tom McMillan with Darrin Rawson