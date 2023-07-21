BRANDON – The annual Brandon Days will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, August 4-5.
Friday, August 4
- 6:30 p.m. Registration for Bags Tournament.
- 7 p.m. Bags Tournament at Brandon City Park-$10 entry fee per person- draw for partners. Contact Jeremy at 319-981-0878 with questions.
- 8 p.m. Phats Pub And Grub - Great food and beer garden until Midnight.
Saturday, August 5
- Going on all day: BACC Food Stand and Pie and Brownie Sale by Brandon Methodist Church.
- 8 to 9:30 a.m. (or until gone) Breakfast Burrito Fundraiser-Corner of Wilson and Main Street
- 8 a.m. Big Ball Tournament - $100 Entry per team (5 men/women team ages 16 & Over) 5 inning game- Alternate batting Men hit 16” Women hit 12” – Double elimination- Unlimited arch. No payout - Money goes to field prep and supplies. Remainder donated to Community Center. Contact Cameron at 563-920-4336
- 9 a.m. 16th Annual Tractorcade-$25 entry fee-Tractors line up at Community Center at 9 a.m. and will be in the parade. Route is approximately 60 miles and will return to Community Center for Dinner. Lunch for sale during route. Contact Judy at 563-920-7880 with questions.
- 9 a.m. Floats line up for parade beginging on North Street. Entries judged at 9:45 a.m.
- 10 a.m. Parade - “God Bless The USA- A Salute to Our Military!” theme-featuring the Independence High School Marching Band. Contact Tally at 563-920-9218 or Kelly at 319-361-0031 with questions.
- 12 to 1 p.m. Talent Show - Open to all ages and all forms of talent: singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, etc. Please contact Denise at 319-404-8472 by 6 p.m. Friday, August 4 at to enter.
- 12 p.m. Horseshoe Tournament at Brandon City Park. Adults only please. Sign up at park at 11:45 a.m.
- 12:30 p.m. Kids Bags Tournament Registration. $5 entry per child- draw for partners. Two age groups: 10-13 yeaes old and 14-17 years old.
- 1 p.m. Kids Bags Tournament
- 1 to 3 p.m. Acoustic guitarist Danny Whitson.
- 2 p.m. Pie Eating Contest. Sign up at 1:45 p.m. at Raffle Table.
- 1:30 to 4:30 pm Face Painting for children of all ages by Lizzy Creations.
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. Balloon Creations by Mike Chapman.
- 5 to 7 p.m. Community Supper. Roast Dinner $10 per plate.
- 7 p.m. Auction/Raffle/Cash and Carry Items-Raffle prizes $500, $300, and $100 plus many smaller prizes. Raffle Tickets $1 each or 6 for $5.
- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Phat’s Pub and Grub features Hard Tellin - Classic Rock, Southern Rock, and Blues.
Visit Brandon Area Community Club on Facebook for more information.