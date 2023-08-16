INDEPENDENCE – Members of Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 30 drew the winning ticket for a second Henry Rifle .22 S/L/LR Golden Boy Junior and the winner was Garrett Goins.
The next raffle drawing will be November 11 (Veterans Day) for the Grand Prize, a 1989 Ford Mustang LX Convertible with 5.0-liter engine, automatic transmission, A/C, All power (windows, seats, and convertible top). The vehicle had only one previous owner; 38,000 original miles; was never driven in snow; and always garage parked.
Winners of each drawing will be reentered into the prize drawings.
Tickets are $5 and available by contacting Robert Hughes, Sr (319-334-0737). Winners need not be present to win.