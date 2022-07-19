INDEPENDENCE – Shoppers and donors at the Independence Goodwill store at 300 Enterprise Court may have noticed sawhorses and caution tape by the drive up on the south end of the building.
There are also new signs explaining what is going on.
A couple of weeks ago Goodwill employees noticed a pair of killdeer tending to a nest with two (now three) eggs in a curbed area next to the drive-up. The area is filled with small brown and tan rocks that provide excellent camouflage for the birds.
According to Kim Hoover of Goodwill, the pair would take turns sitting on the nest. If approached the birds would flare their wings in an attempt to ward off unwelcome visitors.
Store Manager Drew Giese called the main local office in Waterloo for advice and assistance. The Waterloo office did a little research and sent over a technician to set up the perimeter and signs. The signs read, “Do Not Enter. Important Nesting Area. – Temporary Posting- Help save our birds. Disturbance by people, pets or vehicles can result in nest abandonment and death of young birds. Thank you for your cooperation.”
“This was the first time we made signs,” said Andy Mauer, VP of Marketing.
Mauer said the store had reported killdeers had nested in the grassy area at the edge of the parking lot in the past, but this was the first year they were in the rocks.
So far people have respected the birds’ space and enjoyed their bird calls and antics, such as trying to distract and draw someone away from the nest by hopping about and flaring their feathers.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources:
- The killdeer lives in fields and lawns, ditches, and along the shores of rivers, ponds, and lakes. It eats ants, beetles, caterpillars, grasshoppers, and true bugs. The call of a killdeer is a very loud and distinguishable “kill-deeh.” Migration occurs during the day. Spring migrants begin arriving in February.
- Nesting occurs from April or May through June. The killdeer nests on the ground in gravel, rocks, or short grass areas. Four tan eggs with black markings are laid. The adult may try to lead an intruder away from the nest by pretending that is injured (broken-wingtrick). The killdeer is the most abundant and widespread nesting shorebird in Iowa.
- Habitats: Mississippi River; Missouri River; interior rivers and streams; natural lakes and prairie marshes; constructed lakes, ponds, and reservoirs Iowa Status common; native Iowa Range summer: statewide; migrant: statewide
Goodwill
Headquartered in Waterloo, Iowa, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Inc. is a 501©3 non-profit agency providing services to persons with disadvantages and/or disabilities in the 20-county Northeast Iowa area. They help make a difference in our community through generous support of the public, and in doing so help remove barriers to individual advancement through person-focused solutions. Operations are primarily supported through tax-deductible donations received from the general public in Northeast Iowa.
(Editor’s Note: Special thanks to Sandra Cabell, Naturalist with Buchanan County Conservation, for contributing to the story.)