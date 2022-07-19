Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Goodwill Killdeer nest.jpg

A Killdeer on her nest of rocks and cigarette butts.

INDEPENDENCE – Shoppers and donors at the Independence Goodwill store at 300 Enterprise Court may have noticed sawhorses and caution tape by the drive up on the south end of the building.

There are also new signs explaining what is going on.

Tags

Trending Food Videos