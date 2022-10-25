INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 5:03 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a report of an assault made from the Buchanan County Health Center. The victim reported being physically assaulted, restrained from leaving the residence, and being assaulted with a firearm. Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon (27 years of age) of Independence, Iowa, was identified as the suspect and placed under arrest. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of 1st Street West. During the execution of the search warrant, a Glock handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence. Gordon was arrested on the following charges:
- Domestic Assault Strangulation/Bodily Injury — Class D Felony