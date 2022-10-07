INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater is hosting a haunted house this year!
It will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 at the new storage facility at 950 20th Avenue SW (south of the Independence High School).
Entry is $10 per person. Ages 10 and up, with parental guidance suggested. Concessions will be available for purchase and provided by Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary as a fundraiser.
If you are interested in helping construct or volunteer, please contact Lily at 319-242-1743. We are looking for plenty more volunteers including those helping outside of the Haunted House.
Come on out for some scares! Be on the lookout on the Independence Area Community Theater Facebook page for The Haunted House event.