DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced $40 million in funding to help complete Phase 2 of Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL).

The Governor has also proposed in her budget an additional $20M from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF)--$10M in FY24 and $10M in FY25—to total $60M in state support for the VDL project.

