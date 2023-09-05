DES MOINES – Together with the Boards and Commissions Review Committee, Governor Reynolds is calling for public input on proposed recommendations to reform Iowa’s board and commissions.
The Boards and Commissions Review Committee, created in the Governor’s alignment bill, is responsible for reviewing the efficiency and effectiveness of all boards, commissions, and other similar entities created in Iowa law. Based on the Committee’s ongoing review, its members have proposed preliminary recommendations, which can be found online. The Committee is required to submit a report containing its final findings and recommendations to the Governor and the general assembly no later than September 30, 2023.
“Iowans should submit their feedback on the committee’s preliminary recommendations, helping this committee put together a well-rounded final proposal. Reviewing Iowa’s 256 Boards and Commissions is long overdue, and Iowans now have the chance to weigh in on how their taxpayer dollars should be used to support them,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Members of the public and interested stakeholders can submit comments on the Committee’s preliminary recommendations by sending an email to BCRCcomments@iowa.gov.
The Boards and Commissions Review Committee will also hold a meeting in Room 103 of the State Capitol (Old Supreme Court Chamber) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. for further public input on recommendations to be made by the Committee.
If members of the public are interested in addressing the committee at its September 6th meeting, please email BCRCcomments@iowa.gov and request to speak. Please include your name and if you are representing an organization.