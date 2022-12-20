Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

 Corbey R. Dorsey

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently joined 24 other governors sending a letter to President Biden urging him to put an end to the Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE). The PHE has been extended until January 2023, despite the President stating the pandemic is over more than four months ago.

“We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic—we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect Iowans from COVID-19.” Gov. Reynolds said. “We have returned to life as normal and it is time the federal government’s policies reflected that.”

