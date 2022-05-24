DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds recently signed the following bills into law:
HF2128 A Biofuels bill.
HF2521 A bill for an act relating to health care employment agencies, and providing penalties.
HF736 A bill for an act relating to limitations on activities related to paid claims under the Medicaid program, and including effective date provisions.
HF803 A bill for an act relating to duties performed by physician assistants.
HF2562 A bill for an act relating to property law, including mobile homes and manufactured housing, rental agreements, landlord and tenant remedies for retaliation, wrongful failure to provide essential services, rent increases, the sale of manufactured home community or mobile home park, regulation by counties and cities of continuing nonconforming uses of manufactured, modular, and mobile homes, forcible entry and detainer actions, abandoned mobile homes, and including effective date and applicability provisions.
HF2475 A bill for an act providing for the removal of municipal utility board members under specified circumstances and including effective date provisions.
SF2323 A bill for an act relating to the inventory of lands managed or owned by the department of natural resources or a county conservation board, and including applicability provisions.
HF2372 A bill for an act relating to the nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy, and providing penalties.
HF2518 A bill for an act relating to annual overweight permits for cranes, and including effective date provisions.
HF2295 A bill for an act concerning state agency response to a proclamation of disaster emergency.
HF2168 A bill for an act relating to massage therapy, including child and dependent adult abuse reporting and continuing education requirements, and making penalties applicable.
HF2171 A bill for an act relating to the release of nursing facility reimbursement rates under the Medicaid program.
HF2259 A bill for an act authorizing licensed occupational therapists, licensed physical therapists, and certain medical professionals licensed in other states to provide a statement for purposes of persons with disabilities special registration plates or parking permits, and making penalties applicable.
HF2484 A bill for an act relating to trusts, including optional notices to creditors when a will has been admitted to probate without administration and the trust is the beneficiary of the estate, trust accounting, specific powers of a trustee, and representation of holders of power and similar interests.
HF2489 A bill for an act relating to the auditor of state and including effective date and applicability provisions.
SF513 A bill for an act relating to persons experiencing a mental health crisis, substance-related disorder crisis, or housing crisis.
SF2260 A bill for an act providing for the adoption of certain animals confined by research facilities.
SF2376 A bill for an act relating to annual all-systems permits issued by the department of transportation for vehicles of excessive weight, and including effective date provisions.
HF2345 A bill for an act relating to department of transportation employees designated as peace officers, and including effective date provisions.
SF2298 A bill for an act authorizing a local emergency management commission to assume the duties of a joint 911 service board.
HF2123 A bill for an act authorizing a criminal or juvenile justice agency to redisseminate driver’s license photos in missing persons cases, and including effective date provisions.
SF2366 A bill for an act relating to the assessment and taxation of wind energy conversion property and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.