DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed the following bills into law:
SF 84: A bill for an act relating to the criminal offenses of sexual exploitation of a minor and stalking committed while utilizing a technological device, the enticement and sexual exploitation of minors and the dissemination of obscene material to minors and the utilization of undercover law enforcement officers or agents posing as minors, and providing penalties.
HF 143: A bill for an act relating to ransomware and providing penalties.
HF 421: A bill for an act relating to contract pharmacies and covered entities that participate in the 340B drug program.
HF 661: A bill for an act providing for the issuance of annual statewide licenses for certain establishments offering food for sale, including license fees, and including effective date provisions.
SF 315: A bill for an act relating to raw milk, by providing for the production of raw milk at certain dairies, the manufacture of products using raw milk, and the labeling and distribution of raw milk and manufactured products, and making penalties applicable.
HF 584: A bill for an act relating to individual licensees who provide child foster care.
HF 112: A bill for an act relating to criminal charges for domestic abuse assault.
HF 352: A bill for an act relating to an entity-level taxation election for pass-through entities and allowing a partner or shareholder to claim a credit against the individual and corporate income taxes and the franchise tax, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions.
HF 675: A bill for an act relating to money transmission services.
HF 609: A bill for an act relating to specified loans provided by a mortgage banker.