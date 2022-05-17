DES MOINES — Gov. Reynolds signed the following bills into law:
HF2300 A bill for an act relating to protections for certain members of the military concerning employment and insurance coverage and making penalties applicable.
HF2155 A bill for an act relating to preneed sellers and purchase agreements for cemetery merchandise, funeral merchandise, and funeral services, providing penalties, and including applicability provisions.
HF2330 A bill for an act relating to electronic delivery of certain insurance notices and documents.
HF2172 A bill for an act relating to violations by a health care facility.
HF2399 A bill for an act relating to reimbursement for health care services provided after receipt of a prior authorization, and including applicability provisions.
HF2217 A bill for an act relating to financial reporting by insurance holding company systems.
HF2552 A bill for an act relating to state and local finances and the duties and procedures of the department of revenue by providing for electronic filing, communications, and records, modifying transfer tax remittances, the assessment of property, the collection of debt, the refunds of certain fuel taxes, and the taxation of pass-through entities, reducing inheritance taxes for unknown heirs, establishing salaries, providing for a fee, making appropriations, and providing penalties, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.
HF2515 A bill for an act relating to authorized uses of interest earned on funds in the flood recovery fund and including effective date provisions.
HF2462 A bill for an act relating to penalties for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver heroin.
HF2126 A bill for an act relating to the comprehensive financial report of the state and including effective date provisions.
HF364 A bill for an act relating to prohibited conduct by athlete agents and making penalties applicable.
HF2079 A bill for an act relating to post-arrest release after an initial appearance for persons taken into custody or arrested for certain sexual abuse offenses and no-contact orders.
SF2322 A bill for an act relating to the assessment of fees when a person requests examination and copying of public records.
SF2310 A bill for an act relating to multiple housing cooperatives, including by providing for the conversion to a cooperative under the Iowa cooperative associations Act and merger with a limited liability company.
SF2233 A bill for an act relating to terms used in the context of land surveying.
HF2469 A bill for an act relating to corporations by providing for the use of electronic mail and other electronic transmissions, and shareholders’ lists.
SF2080 A bill for an act relating to the administration of certain physical examinations and student health screenings by school districts, charter schools, or innovation zone schools.
HF2516 A bill for an act relating to the appointment of counsel for indigent persons by the court in certain cases.
HF2258 A bill for an act relating to the membership, procedures, and functions of the Iowa council on homelessness.
HF2097 A bill for an act relating to forfeiture of bail.
HF825 A bill for an act relating to consent agreements for domestic abuse and sexual abuse protective orders.
HF2154 A bill for an act relating to release of certain records maintained by the statewide fire and police retirement system.
HF2390 A bill for an act relating to child welfare, including provisions relating to foster care and the child advocacy board.
HF2378 A bill for an act relating to pari-mutuel wagering, concerning distribution of horse racing purse moneys and establishing a fund for certain race horse organizations.
HF2201 A bill for an act relating to controlled substances, including amending the controlled substance schedules and information collection and reporting requirements under the Iowa prescription monitoring program, and including effective date provisions.
SF2324 A bill for an act relating to the designation of real estate teams and the display of real estate licenses, and including applicability provisions.
HF2200 A bill for an act relating to direct health care agreements, and including effective date and applicability provisions.
SF2363 A bill for an act relating to the requirements for a sex offender to be granted a modification of sex offender registry requirements.
SF586 A bill for an act relating to banks, making appropriations, and making civil penalties applicable.