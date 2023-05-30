DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed the following bills into law:
HF 318: A bill for an act relating to certain filing deadlines for property tax credits available to certain elderly, disabled, and low-income persons and credits for manufactured or mobile home taxes and including effective date and applicability provisions.
HF 652: A bill for an act relating to the practice of barbering and cosmetology arts and sciences and providing transition provisions.
HF 700: A bill for an act establishing a dairy innovation fund and program to be administered by the department of agriculture and land stewardship.
HF 644: A bill for an act relating to criminal law including depositions, conditional guilty pleas, prosecution witnesses who are minors, and juror qualifications, and including effective date provisions.
SF 542: A bill for an act relating to youth employment, providing for a minor driver’s license interim study committee, and making penalties applicable.
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement in response to signing SF 542 into law:
“With this legislation Iowa joins 20 other states in providing tailored, common sense labor provisions that allow young adults to develop their skills in the workforce. In Iowa, we understand there is dignity in work and we pride ourselves on our strong work ethic. Instilling those values in the next generation and providing opportunities for young adults to earn and save to build a better life should be available.”