2022 Gov Kim Reynolds

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed the following bills into law:

HF 601: A bill for an act relating to rate increase notice requirements for public utilities.

HF 557: A bill for an act relating to conducting elections for benefited recreational lake and water quality districts.

HF 248: A bill for an act relating to electric power generating facility emission plans and projects, and including effective date and applicability provisions.

SF 197: A bill for an act relating to licensure requirements for professional land surveyors, and including effective date and applicability provisions.

SF 490: A bill for an act relating to persons authorized to receive a copy of a written accident report filed by a law enforcement officer.

SF 473: A bill for an act relating to livestock health, by providing for the livestock health advisory council and livestock disease research fund.

SF 359: A bill for an act relating to the charging procedure for scheduled violations for exceeding weight limits on an axle or vehicle.

HF 176: A bill for an act relating to continuous sexual abuse of a child, and making penalties applicable.

HF 183: A bill for an act relating to the requirements for a prescribing psychologist or a psychologist with a conditional prescription certificate.

HF 347: A bill for an act relating to the administration of injections by licensed optometrists.

HF 250: A bill for an act relating to the application for a certificate of franchise authority applicable to the provision of video services and including effective date provisions.

HF 317: A bill for an act relating to taking certain animals that are deemed a nuisance.

HF 320: A bill for an act relating to group capital calculation filings by certain insurance holding company systems.

HF 433: A bill for an act relating to sales of mixed drinks or cocktails for consumption off the premises and including effective date provisions.

HF 592: A bill for an act relating to licensed vehicle dealers, including vehicles for resale subject to a security interest and remote sales of motor vehicles.

HF 358: A bill for an act relating to law enforcement, including eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, temporary restricted driver’s licenses associated with that offense, and the authority of a peace officer to make an arrest for any public offense anywhere within the state, and providing penalties.

HF 274: A bill for an act relating to a state-funded psychiatry residency and fellowship program.

HF 474: A bill for an act relating to placement of custody of a newborn infant under the newborn safe haven Act.

HF 335: A bill for an act relating to restricted commercial driver’s licenses for certain persons employed in designated farm-related service industries.

HF 461: A bill for an act relating to boiler inspections.

HF 136: A bill for an act relating to matters under the purview of the banking division of the department of commerce, including permissible investments, notice requirements, and requirements for a person obtaining control of a state bank.

HF 271: A bill for an act relating to investments of funds by life insurers, and including applicability provisions.

HF 475: A bill for an act relating to unfair residential real estate service agreements, providing penalties, and making penalties applicable.

HF 599: A bill for an act relating to the regulation of specified gas and electric utilities.

HF 158: A bill for an act relating to alcohol beverage control concerning product placement and inducements by manufacturers and wholesalers of alcoholic liquor, wine, or beer.

HF 478: A bill for an act concerning alcoholic beverage control relating to brewpubs and alternating proprietorship arrangements for beer manufacturers.

HF 423: A bill for an act relating to contract pharmacies and covered entities that participate in the 340B drug program.

HF 138: A bill for an act providing for membership in a protection occupation under the Iowa public employees’ retirement system and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions.

