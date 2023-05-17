DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed the following bills into law:
HF 601: A bill for an act relating to rate increase notice requirements for public utilities.
HF 557: A bill for an act relating to conducting elections for benefited recreational lake and water quality districts.
HF 248: A bill for an act relating to electric power generating facility emission plans and projects, and including effective date and applicability provisions.
SF 197: A bill for an act relating to licensure requirements for professional land surveyors, and including effective date and applicability provisions.
SF 490: A bill for an act relating to persons authorized to receive a copy of a written accident report filed by a law enforcement officer.
SF 473: A bill for an act relating to livestock health, by providing for the livestock health advisory council and livestock disease research fund.
SF 359: A bill for an act relating to the charging procedure for scheduled violations for exceeding weight limits on an axle or vehicle.
HF 176: A bill for an act relating to continuous sexual abuse of a child, and making penalties applicable.
HF 183: A bill for an act relating to the requirements for a prescribing psychologist or a psychologist with a conditional prescription certificate.
HF 347: A bill for an act relating to the administration of injections by licensed optometrists.
HF 250: A bill for an act relating to the application for a certificate of franchise authority applicable to the provision of video services and including effective date provisions.
HF 317: A bill for an act relating to taking certain animals that are deemed a nuisance.
HF 320: A bill for an act relating to group capital calculation filings by certain insurance holding company systems.
HF 433: A bill for an act relating to sales of mixed drinks or cocktails for consumption off the premises and including effective date provisions.
HF 592: A bill for an act relating to licensed vehicle dealers, including vehicles for resale subject to a security interest and remote sales of motor vehicles.
HF 358: A bill for an act relating to law enforcement, including eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, temporary restricted driver’s licenses associated with that offense, and the authority of a peace officer to make an arrest for any public offense anywhere within the state, and providing penalties.
HF 274: A bill for an act relating to a state-funded psychiatry residency and fellowship program.
HF 474: A bill for an act relating to placement of custody of a newborn infant under the newborn safe haven Act.
HF 335: A bill for an act relating to restricted commercial driver’s licenses for certain persons employed in designated farm-related service industries.
HF 461: A bill for an act relating to boiler inspections.
HF 136: A bill for an act relating to matters under the purview of the banking division of the department of commerce, including permissible investments, notice requirements, and requirements for a person obtaining control of a state bank.
HF 271: A bill for an act relating to investments of funds by life insurers, and including applicability provisions.
HF 475: A bill for an act relating to unfair residential real estate service agreements, providing penalties, and making penalties applicable.
HF 599: A bill for an act relating to the regulation of specified gas and electric utilities.
HF 158: A bill for an act relating to alcohol beverage control concerning product placement and inducements by manufacturers and wholesalers of alcoholic liquor, wine, or beer.
HF 478: A bill for an act concerning alcoholic beverage control relating to brewpubs and alternating proprietorship arrangements for beer manufacturers.
HF 423: A bill for an act relating to contract pharmacies and covered entities that participate in the 340B drug program.
HF 138: A bill for an act providing for membership in a protection occupation under the Iowa public employees’ retirement system and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions.