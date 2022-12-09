Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds today announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities. The grants were awarded to 16 organizations, including 12 Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the state to assist in meeting local housing needs.

“We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The investments announced today will not only assist many Iowan families in opening the door to homeownership, upward economic mobility and the ability to live in the communities where they work.”

