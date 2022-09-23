Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Grace M. Schutte, 102 years old, of Jesup, died Friday, September 16, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, following a short illness.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, in rural La Porte City, with Pastor Michael G. Ashman as officiant. Music was provided by Karen Weltzin, organist. Burial was at the Zion Lutheran — Jubilee Cemetery. Casket Bearers were Craig Schutte, Christopher Schuttte, Merritt Jones, Brian Jones, Jim Kavalier, and Dan Weltzin.

