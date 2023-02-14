INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC), Buchanan County Extension, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jesup Chamber of Commerce held the first workshop of the calendar year and it was well attended with great reviews! Jane Goeken of Iowa State University presented Grant Writing 101 to over 40 participants at the Heartland Event Center.
This workshop was an opportunity for the sponsor organizations to provide valuable professional training to those throughout the county. According to one participant, “It was a very inclusive and eye opening class that clearly explained the process of grant writing and gave helpful suggestion to find opportunities as well as how to succeed in applications.” Another commented that “The workshop had tons of useful resources and insights.”