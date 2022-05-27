Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON,DC – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional directors based in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 31 counties around Iowa throughout the month of June. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

Grassley is represented by his regional directors, Rochelle Fuller, Donna Barry, Penny Vacek, Fred Schuster, Jacob Bossman and Matt Rector, and he will not be in attendance.

Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.

“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year,” Grassley said.

The schedule is as follows for the Buchanan County area:

Monday, June 13

Regional Director Rochelle Fuller

Linn County

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lisbon Library

101 East Main St.

Lisbon

Tuesday, June 14

Regional Director Matt Rector

Bremer County

3 – 4 p.m.

Bremer County Courthouse

Conference Room

415 East Bremer Ave.

Waverly

Wednesday, June 15

Regional Director Rochelle Fuller

Clayton County

12 – 1 p.m.

Strawberry Point Public Library

401 Commercial St.

Strawberry Point

Regional Director Matt Rector

Buchanan County

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Jesup Public Library

Meeting Room

721 6th St.

Jesup

Fayette County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fayette County Courthouse

Assembly Room

114 North Vine St.

West Union

Winneshiek County

2 – 3 p.m.

Winneshiek County Courthouse Annex

Board of Supervisors Room

201 West Main St.

Decorah

Trending Food Videos