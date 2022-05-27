WASHINGTON,DC – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional directors based in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 31 counties around Iowa throughout the month of June. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
Grassley is represented by his regional directors, Rochelle Fuller, Donna Barry, Penny Vacek, Fred Schuster, Jacob Bossman and Matt Rector, and he will not be in attendance.
Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.
“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year,” Grassley said.
The schedule is as follows for the Buchanan County area:
Monday, June 13
Regional Director Rochelle Fuller
Linn County
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lisbon Library
101 East Main St.
Lisbon
Tuesday, June 14
Regional Director Matt Rector
Bremer County
3 – 4 p.m.
Bremer County Courthouse
Conference Room
415 East Bremer Ave.
Waverly
Wednesday, June 15
Regional Director Rochelle Fuller
Clayton County
12 – 1 p.m.
Strawberry Point Public Library
401 Commercial St.
Strawberry Point
Regional Director Matt Rector
Buchanan County
8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Jesup Public Library
Meeting Room
721 6th St.
Jesup
Fayette County
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Fayette County Courthouse
Assembly Room
114 North Vine St.
West Union
Winneshiek County
2 – 3 p.m.
Winneshiek County Courthouse Annex
Board of Supervisors Room
201 West Main St.
Decorah