WASHINGTON — The staff of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will hold traveling office hours in 24 counties throughout Iowa during the months of February and March. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

Grassley will be represented by his regional directors, Rochelle Fuller of Cedar Rapids, Penny Vacek of Davenport, Laney Feight of Des Moines, Jonathan Bladt of Council Bluffs, Jacob Bossman of Sioux City and Matt Rector of Waterloo. Senator Grassley will not be in attendance.

