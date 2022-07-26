Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today questioned witnesses at a hearing to address law enforcement safety and the rising crime against police. Iowan Zach Andersen of Cedar Falls, a public safety officer, testified about the ambush on Iowa police last year that resulted in the death of Sergeant Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol. He also discussed the need to support the law enforcement community.

In a prepared statement given by Officer Andersen wrote: “On April 9th 2021, Kathy Smith lost her husband, Zander and Jazlyn lost their father and the law enforcement family lost a brother. Sergeant Smith made the ultimate sacrifice. And from all I’ve learned about him and the leader he was, he wouldn’t have had it any other way, but to be sent first and protect his men. I ask you today to lead like Jim would – by defending us, protecting us, caring for us, and validating the work we do. As law-enforcement officers we talk about holding the line, the thin blue line. Serving and protecting those in need. We need our families, our friends, our communities and our nation’s leaders to have our back as we fight to hold that line. Because without that support, the line cannot be held.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos