WASHINGTON — Today, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a lifelong resident of rural Iowa, joined Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) in pushing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action to increase broadband speed requirements in its existing programs. The senators argue that improving these programs would help ensure that Americans, particularly those in rural and underserved areas, have access to the download and upload speeds necessary to participate in telehealth, telework and remote learning.

“Without agency action, the FCC risks leaving Americans in rural areas behind. We respectfully urge the FCC to take action to enhance these programs as soon as possible. Doing so will position the FCC to better respond to the needs of our constituents living and working in rural high-cost areas. We appreciate your work to bring fast, reliable, and affordable broadband to every American,” the senators wrote.

