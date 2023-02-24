WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) in introducing the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act to end President Joe Biden’s attempt to unilaterally cancel student loan debt. The bill would prohibit the president from canceling student debt, stop the student loan payment pause and prevent a unilateral moratorium in the future. The cancelation and repayment changes proposed by President Biden are estimated to cost close to a trillion dollars — all without any approval from Congress. Grassley previously introduced a trio of bills to bring transparency to the opaque world of college costs and ensure students have the information they need to shop around before taking out loans.
“President Biden has said himself that the pandemic is over. There is simply no basis for using emergency-era measures as an excuse to wipe away or delay repayment on billions of dollars in student loans,” Grassley said. “Doing so is an unfair burden on those who chose not to attend college or worked hard to pay their own loans back. What’s more, it’s bad fiscal policy. Our bill would block the Biden Administration from transferring these loans from the borrower to the taxpayer.”
“Taxpayers, especially working families, should not be responsible for bearing the costs associated with President Biden’s federal student loan suspension,” Thune said. “It’s incredibly unfair to those who never incurred student debt because they didn’t attend college in the first place or because they either worked their way through school or their family pinched pennies and planned for higher education. It’s time for borrowers to resume repayment of their student loans, and I’m proud to lead this common-sense legislation that would protect taxpayers and prevent President Biden from suspending these loans in perpetuity.”
“The student loan pause will cost taxpayers upwards of $195 billion while feeding inflation and providing massive windfalls to doctors, lawyers, and other high-income professionals,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “Whatever justification for the pause once existed in the depth of the pandemic has long since passed. The irresponsible stewardship of the student loan program, including multiple costly extensions of the pause, has made clear that a legislative solution is needed.”
The legislation is cosponsored by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
The full text of the bill is available at www.grassley.senate.gov.