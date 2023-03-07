INDEPENDENCE – The Regional Directors for US Sen. Chuck Grassley have been holding ‘mobile’ office hours across Iowa in February and March.
Regional Director Matt Rector from the Waterloo office was at the Independence Public Library on March 1 to listen to constituents.
Among the issues Rector heard about in his travels were:
- Foreign ownership of land
- Access to healthcare for Veterans
- Tax reform
- Liquified Carbon Dioxide pipeline
- Judiciary Committee proceedings
- Independence Post Office accessibility
Rector also stated Sen. Grassley would be represented at several Farm Bill listening posts.
If anyone was not able to attend, you may contact the Waterloo office at 319-232-6657; or visit or write to: Office of Senator Chuck Grassley, 531 Commercial St. #210, Waterloo, IA 50701.