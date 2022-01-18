INDEPENDENCE – As part of his annual 99 county tour of Iowa US Senator Chuck Grassley visited Geater Machining & Manufacturing (GMM) on Monday.
Joe Meier, CEO, lead Sen Grassley through the building and showed how parts are fabricated for the aerospace, electronics, and other high-tech industries.
Along on the tour were Landon Geater, EVP and Mikka Foley of GMM; Independence Mayor Bob Hill; Independence City Manager Al Roder; Buchanan County Economic Development Executive Director Lisa Kremer; Molly Hocken, Communications Manager for Economic Development and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce; two Grassley aides; and media.
Meier highlighted the use of robotics in performing repetitive tasks, while the workforce focuses on design and quality control. After the tour Sen. Grassley sat down with about 20 of the nearly 250 Geater employees for a Question & Answer time.
While Grassley holds public forums, he also goes to businesses to visit with people that cannot always get away from work during the day and may not otherwise be able to participate.
Topic discussed at the Q&A included: Cyber security (especially federal employees working from home with taxpayer personal data), HR 5746 (a National Aeronautics and Space
Administration authorization bill that was amended to include provisions for voting rights), bridge infrastructure, inflation, electric vehicles and road use taxes, and foreign countries owning US debt.
Grassley was also asked what his biggest current challenges are. He replied getting prescription drug costs down and fairer markets for independent cattle feeders. He added long-term goals were to secure Social Security and Medicare.
One of the last questions came from Mayor Hill in regard to getting a ramp at the Independence Post Office. Hill offered to share the plans of the ramp installed at City Hall to which Grassley was amenable. Over the past few years’ federal officials (Senator and Representatives) have all contacted federal postal decision makers about a ramp with no significant movement. The answer from the regional office in Des Moines usually includes the age of the building (1934) exempts it from the Americans with Disabilities Act and the USPS accommodates clients by having them call the Independence Post Office for service while parked by the loading dock.
After the tour Meier stated Sen. Grassley seemed to be most impressed with the automated press break as the Senator once worked in manufacturing and had to use a manual machine. Asked about supply chain issues, Meier stated GMM orders material months in advance and supply chain issues are not a problem.
Senator Grassley confirmed he was impressed with all the robotics and technology used at GMM. He was also impressed how the workforce seemed busy and attentive to their tasks.
Mayor Hill was also asked about the tour and visit.
“I thought Senator Grassley did a nice job talking about working on bi-partisan efforts with the cattle feeder bill and infrastructure,” he said.