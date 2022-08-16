Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON, DC – Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) issued the following joint statement after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a key rule allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter, an effort they have worked on since 2017:

“Five years after our bipartisan Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act became law, consumers with mild to moderate hearing loss will finally have access to affordable over-the-counter hearing aids,” said Grassley and Warren. “We’ve pressed the FDA to take action every step of the way – holding both Republican and Democratic administrations accountable – and fought back against entrenched special interests. We are thrilled that the FDA has finalized these guidelines and that safe, effective, accessible and affordable hearing aids will now be available over-the-counter for millions of Americans.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos