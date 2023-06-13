WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) this past week greeted students from Independence Junior Senior High School of Buchanan County on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Grassley answered questions on a variety of topics, including how he got started in public service, his favorite part of serving the people of Iowa and what motivates him to continue his work in Washington.
“Meeting with Iowans is my favorite part of what I do as an elected official. Whether it’s back home or in Washington, I love getting to hear from the individuals I represent every day. As school comes to an end and summer vacations begin, I encourage all Iowans to put a trip to the nation’s capital on their family vacation lists. Visiting the seat of our federal government offers Iowans of all ages an opportunity to immerse themselves in rich history, architecture, museums, monuments and more,” said Grassley.