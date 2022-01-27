To the Editor:
On January 23 the Des Moines Register published a marvelous Guest Column written by United Methodist pastor, Cindy Hickman. The article, headlined with “Teachers make Iowa better all the way back to Mrs. Elliott in 1958,” credits Independence Public Schools in Independence with creating the foundation of her education. She says she will be forever grateful for her teachers, many of whom she refers to by name – starting with Mrs. Flaten, Pastor Hickman’s first grade teacher.
When Mrs. Flaten retired in 1966, I took over her room and became the “new” first grade teacher on the block. Consequently, I had the pleasure of knowing and working with many of the outstanding educators mentioned in Pastor Hickman’s guest editorial. Most of those people have now collected their eternal reward, but at least one (Gene Ficken) is still in our community, doing good works.
If you went through the Independence Public Schools in days gone by, or are interested in how the treatment of teachers of yesteryear differs from the way we treat today’s educators, I urge you to bring up the article in the Jan. 23 edition of the Des Moines Register and read it for yourself (https://tinyurl.com/HickmanColumn). I think you’ll be glad you did.
Jacquie McTaggart
Retired 1st Grade Teacher
Independence Public Schools