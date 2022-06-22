Independence, Iowa (June 18th, 2022) — Saturday Night the Independence Motor Speedway inducted the 2022 Hall of Fame class after having to wait one week because mother nature squashed the originally scheduled Hall of Fame Night the week before. This years inductees was Rick Wendling, Darin Burco and Duane Van Deest for drivers. Special contributors inducted was Burco and Jerry Blue. Burco was the first to be inducted as a driver and contributor in the same class.
Their was an autograph session before the races that saw the new and past hall of fame inductees under the main grandstands. Fans also could check out some old race cars that was on display. The Inductees also took part in the pre-race pace laps during the national anthem. A few items signed by the Hall of Famers was auctioned off at Intermission by Greg Kastli after the 2022 Inductees received their plaques.
One hundred six race teams including six Nostalgia cars signed into tame the 3/8 mile dirt oval on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds on Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night. They were going two, three and four wide through out the night that saw with everything going on the final checkered flag came out just before 10:50pm.
First feature of the night was the 15 lap Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods feature, but before a single lap was scored the caution came out when Chris Lewis spun in turn two. On the following restart, Robert Patava grabbed the top spot however 15 year old Rayce Mullen was working the top side tried to take the lead away until Cole Suckow joined the battle prior to a caution on lap two when Ethan Krall spun in turn four. Tim Fobian slowed on the restart forcing another caution. Patava held off Mullen but was challenged by Suckow on the restart and after lap three scored, Vern Jackson running fourth spun in turn four. Kip Siems stole the lead away from Patava on the restart. Siems lead until he slipped up on lap nine allowing Suckow to take over the race lead. Suckow lead until lap 13 when Tony Olson took advantage of Suckow leaving the door open. Tony Olson held off Suckow and Siems to take his 35th career win, his fourth straight win at Indee. Suckow finished second, Siems was third, Brandon Tharp was fourth and Kyle Olson was fifth.
Nostalgia Dirt Series ten lap feature was next on the speedway and just like the heat race, the TR1 car driven by Matt Hurst led all the laps to take the win. Ray Guss Jr finished second, Jeff Adams was third, Mark Holt was fourth and Ryan Jonesburg was fifth. Cameron Kennedy did not start the feature.
Jason Hocken wrestled the lead early from fellow front starter Hannah Chesmore in the 20 lap Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature event. Hocken led until the caution came out on lap two when Riley Hanson spun in turn two. Cole Mather took the race lead away and fended off Jason Doyle before pulling away until the caution on lap seven. The caution came out for Tyler Travis in turn two. The restart also saw the caution come out when Greg Sweering spun in turn three but just as that occured Riley Hanson slipped off the top of turn one and rolled forcing the red flag to come out. Mather held off Kaden Reynolds and Doyle on the restart but saw the caution come out again on lap 11 for Sweerin in turn three. Mather looked to be heading on to take the win but slipped up on lap 17 allowing Reynolds to grab the lead away. Reynolds went on to take his second feature win in Indee. Mather and Doyle finished second and third respectively. Twelfth place starter Steve Meyer was fourth and Tom Schmitt was fifth.
Matt Dugan led the first three laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12 lap feature before his brother Chad Dugan worked his way from ninth. Chad Dugan took the lead away on lap four and never looked back in the feature that went green to checkered. For Chad Dugan, it was his 21st career win in Indee and his third of the season. Carson James, Matt Dugan, Dale Schwamman and Kolton Osborn rounded out the top five.
In the Waterloo Auto Parts Compacts 12 lap feature, Joseph Hempstead grabbed the early lead fending of Justin Hempstead. Just after the completion of lap one, the caution came out when Jeremy Wheeler and Blake Driscol spun in turn four trying to avoid hitting Spencer Roggentien. Joseph Hempstead continued to lead through a lap three caution that saw Christopher Mannion lose a tire exiting turn four. Another caution on lap five when Roggentien stopped on the exit. Blake Driscol took the lead briefly on lap seven before Korey Lana took the lead away on lap eight. The caution came out one time on lap ten when Aden Knight spun in turn four. Lana went on to take his second straight win at Indee. Matt Miller finished second, Trystin Belthuis was third, Driscol was fourth and Justin Hempstead was fifth.
Before a single lap was scored in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature, the caution came out when Bret Ramsey spun in turn two and Todd Jensen spun to avoid. Adam Shelman fend off pole sitter Jason Morehouse for the race lead and pulled away. Shelman would only be slowed by lap traffic but he was determined to not be denied his first Modified win. Mike Burbridge, Troy Cordes, John Emerson and Morehouse rounded out the top five.
Leah Wroten fended off Chase Jermeland early in the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 20 lap feature but just after the first lap was scored the caution came out when Brandon Davis spun in turn two collecting Jenna Johnson and Scott Welsh. Wroten fend of Jermeland and Greg Kastli on the restart but the caution came out on lap two when Colton Leal, Austin Russell, CJ Horn and Davis got together in turn three. Wroten looked to be heading on to the race win but slipped up on lap nine allowing Sean Johnson to take the lead away. Sean Johnson pulled away and never looked back going on to take his third win of the season in Indee. Wroten held off Kastli and Curt Martin to take second, Kastli was third and Martin was fourth. Dalton Simonsen came home in fifth.
Final feature of the night was 15 lap Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks feature event. Billy Rhoades led the first lap before Tyler Ollendieck took the lead away. Ollendieck on the top side, Dalton Weepie on the bottom side battling for the race lead. Weepie grabbed the lead away on lap five before the caution came out when Brandon Schneider slide off the top of turn two. Weepie led until lap nine when he slipped up allowing Ollendieck to take the lead away. Ollendieck led the remaining laps to take his first win in Indee this season. Weepie, Brett Vanous, Adam Streeter and Shawn Kuennen rounded out the top five.
Next Saturday Night, the Independence Motor Speedway wraps up the month of June with another night of Weekly Racing action. Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts. Pits Open at 4p, Grandstands Open at 4:30p, Hot Laps at 5:30p, Racing at 6p.
The following week, the speedway takes off July 2nd for the holiday weekend and to get ready for the Buchanan County Fair. Buchanan County Fair “Homegrown Family Fun” will host the Buchanan County Fair Late Model Showdown presented by People’s Company features the Denny Osborn Memorial ($7,200 to win) Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking SLMR Late Models. IMCA Modifieds ($1,000 to win) and IMCA Stock Cars ($750 to win), both are Fast Shaft and B&B Chassis All-Star Invitational qualifiers. IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Compacts and Indee Cars also fill out the card. Hot Laps at 6:30p, Racing to Follow.
IMCA LATE MODELS
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 2. 1425 Leah Wroten (Independence); 3. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 4. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 5. 60 Dalton Simonsen (Fairfax); 6. 27 Travis Smock (Independence); 7. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 8. 13JR Colton Leal (Dubuque); 9. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 10. 72 Jerod Ballhagen (Allison); 11. 23 Austin Russell (Dunkerton); 12. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 13. 01 CJ Horn (Cedar Rapids); 14. 62 Brandon Davis (Waterloo); 15. 7 Jenna Johnson (Mitchellville).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Sean Johnson; 2. Kastli; 3. Smock; 4. Davis; 5. Jermeland; 6. Jenna Johnson; 7. Russell; 8. Ballhagen.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Simonsen; 2. Duffy; 3. Martin; 4. Horn; 5. Wroten; 6. Welsh; DQ Leal.
IMCA MODIFIEDS
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 3S Adam Shelman (Traer); 2. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 3. 71 Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 4. 87 John Emerson (Cedar Falls); 5. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 6. 32 Chris Snyder (Dunkerton); 7. 56 Dustin Kroening (Hebron, Ill.); 8. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 9. 80 Jerry Dedrick (Vinton); 10. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 11. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 12. 0 Dirk Hamilton (Waterloo); 13. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 14. 7 Todd Jensen (Waterloo); 15. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo); 16. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 17. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Burbridge; 2. Barta; 3. Snyder; 4. Pittman; 5. Thomas.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Chipp; 2. Dedrick; 3. Maitland; 4. Morehouse; 5. Ramsey; 6. Jensen.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. McDonald; 2. Hamilton; 3. Cordes; 4. Shelman; 5. Emerson; 6. Kroening.
IMCA STOCK CARS
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 2. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 3. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 4. 94 Steve Meyer (Grundy Center); 5. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 6. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 7. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 8. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 9. 18L Chris Luloff (Independence); 10. 4S Scott Rice (Marshalltown); 11. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 12. 171 Buck Swanson (Reinbeck); 13. 13A Trent Blessing (Cedar Rapids); 14. 99G Greg Sweerin (Evansdale); 15. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 16. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 17. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 18. 23 Tyler Travis (Vinton).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Meyer; 2. Damme; 3. Rose; 4. Weepie; 5. Swanson; 6. Travis.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Doyle; 2. Schmitt; 3. Mather; 4. Chesmore; 5. Luloff; 6. Sweerin.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Reynolds; 2. Wroten; 3. Hocken; 4. Rice; 5. Blessing; 6. Hanson.
IMCA SPORT MODS
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (15 laps) : 1. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. 75 Cole Suckow (Cresco); 3. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 4. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 5. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 6. 68 Will Wolf (Evansdale); 7. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 8. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); 9. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 10. 42 Chris Lewis (Vinton); 11. 77JR Rayce Mullen (Pearl City, Ill.); 12. 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 13. 33 Tim Fobian (Dike); 14. 21G Greg Simmons (Cedar Falls).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Tharp; 2. Simmons; 3. Patava; 4. Wolf; 5. Kyle Olson; 6. Fobian; 7. Lewis.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Mullen; 2. Jackson; 3. Suckow; 4. Siems; 5. Tony Olson; 6. Quam; 7. Krall.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 2. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 3. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 4. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 5. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); 6. 82 Billy Rhoades (Maynard); 7. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 8. 77W Andrew Burk (Milan, Ill.); 9. 92 Brandon Schneider (Mechanicsville); 10. 72 Matthew Vislisel (Cedar Rapids); 11. 15M Zeke Wheeler (Vinton); 12. 11B Brayden Bradfield (Janesville).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Weepie; 2. Tyler Ollendieck; 3. Streeter; 4. Burk; 5. Vislisel; 6. Bradfield.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Kuennen; 2. Rhoades; 3. Vanous; 4. Gary Ollendieck; 5. Wheeler; 6. Schneider.
INDEE CARS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 1 Chad Dugan (Garber); 2. 33 Carson James (Winthrop); 3. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 4. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 5. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 6. 74 Dave Rosburg (Arlington); 7. 28 Landon Bennett (Shullsburg, Wis.); 8. 43 Bowen Wilson (Cuba City, Wis.); 9. 41 Skyler Dugan (Waukon); 10. 47 Owen Rosburg (Arlington).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Owen Rusburg; 2. Matt Dugan; 3. Schwamman; 4. Wilson; 5. Chad Dugan.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Skyler Dugan; 2. James; 3. Dave Rosburg; 4. Osborn; 5. Bennett.
SPORT COMPACTS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 2. 29 Matt Miller (Waterloo); 3. 29T Trystin Belthuis (Dysart); 4. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 5. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 6. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 7. T2 Jaice Tuttle (Vinton); 8. 25 Chris Pittman (Waterloo); 9. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 10. 04 Aden Knight (Waterloo); 11. 07 Gracie Hempstead (Maquoketa); 12. 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); 13. 99L Alex Lyness (Coggon); 14. 68 Aaron Swearingen (Monticello); 15. 4R Spencer Roggentien (Amana); 16. 81 Christopher Mannion (Waterloo); 17. 73B Andrew Bieber (Independence).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Pittman; 2. Tuttle; 3. Lana; 4. Swearingen; 5. Driscol.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Miller; 2. Belthuis; 3. Roggentien; 4. Knight; 5. Mannion; 6. Wheeler.
Heat 3 (6 laps) : 1. Stewart; 2. Bieber; 3. Justin Hempstad; 4. Joseph Hempstead; 5. Lyness; 6. Gracie Hempstead.
NOSTALGIA DIRT SERIES
Feature (10 laps) : 1. TR1 Matt Hurst; 2. 38 Ray Guss Jr; 3. 50 Jeff Adams; 4. 96 Mark Holt; 5. 4ord Ryan Jonesburg; DNS 33 Cameron Kennedy.
Heat (6 laps) : 1. Hurst; 2. Guss; 3. Adams; 4. Holt; 5. Kennedy; 6. Jonesburg.
