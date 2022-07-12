INDEPENDENCE – Gregory D. Hunter, 64 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor Lance Fricke officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the funeral home.
Greg was born on June 21, 1958, in Independence, the son of Leonard Romaine and Margaret Ellen (Coons) Hunter, Sr. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1976. He and the former Jenny Lynn Rechkemmer were married on May 30, 1998, in Winthrop. They later divorced. He has worked as an assemblyman for John Deere in Waterloo for many years. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 838. Greg was also a stock car driver and mechanic. He drove and built several cars and participated in the area races.
Greg is survived by two daughters: Tonya Hunter of Cumberland, Md., and Madelyn Hunter of Independence; two sons: Nicholas Hunter and Andrew Hunter, both of Ames. His is also survived by his father, Leonard Hunter, Sr., of Independence; a brother, Michael (Diane) Hunter of Mesa, Ariz.; and four sisters: Sharon (Wilbur) Main of Independence, Becky (Robert) Norris of Queen Creek, Ariz., Judy Ball of Ryan, and Pam Monahan of Lakeland, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his mother; two brothers: Leonard Hunter, Jr., and Gary Hunter; and a sister, Sandra Lappe.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.