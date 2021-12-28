INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Dollars for Scholars is excited to announce it has received a sizeable donation from Tim and Maryanne Greif. The generous donation will go to establish an endowment fund, which will fund the Greif Family Farms scholarship. This endowment will support a scholarship of approximately $2,500 each year, which Independence Area Dollars for Scholars will distribute to a local graduating senior to help with their college expenses.
“Independence Area Dollars for Scholars is extremely grateful to Tim and Maryanne Greif for their generous donation that will provide a wonderful scholarship for years to come, said President, Erik Bohlken. “Making this scholarship available to graduates of the class of 2022 will help with the higher costs to attend college or vocational training.”
About Independence Area Dollars for Scholars®
Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides local graduating seniors with financial and academic assistance to help them pursue higher education. Last year Independence Area Dollars for Scholars distributed more than $76,000 in scholarships to 58 Independence Jr/Sr High students. More information is available at www.Independence.dollarsforscholars.org.