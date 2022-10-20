OELWEIN – Arriving on October 8th, 2022, Trey Barber, set the routine for the Senior Hip Hop Large Group Team for the upcoming Competition season. The Senior dancers benefited from his knowledge and training during his visit to NIDA which ended on October 9th. The time Trey shared teaching and rehearsing with the NIDA students and staff helped to prepare them for their competitions in February, March and April improving their technical abilities and artistry.
Trey has been teaching and choreographing for the last 12 years across the country. From his Champlin, Minnesota base, his classes offer a creative approach to Hip Hop making his classes fun and exciting for everyone. His choreography has been featured on HBO Family, ABC’s The View and on the Oxygen Network, to name a few. Trey has also worked with Radio Disney Artists, LMNT and DreamStreet.