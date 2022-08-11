Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

According to the most recent data from Pew Research Center, National Election Studies, Gallup, ABC/Washington Post, CBS/New York Times and CNN Polls, only 21 percent of Americans say they trust the government in Washington, DC to do what is right. The headline from Dante Chinni’s June 10 NBC News article sums it up: Americans agree on one thing--DC isn’t getting the job done.

Thanks to tainted social media, prejudice-laden cable news, biased left- and right-wing think tanks and the disinformation and misinformation provided by politicians and their party, one can only surmise Americans are greatly divided.

Tags

Trending Food Videos