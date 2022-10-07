Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think America would be on the verge of changing from a democracy to authoritarian rule. But, overwhelming evidence abounds that voters and a political party are purposely changing their behavioral traits.

With three grandchildren — ages 11, 8 and 4 — I truly fear for their freedoms of speech, press and religion and rights of petition and assembly.

