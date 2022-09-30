In the past two weeks LTEs have indicated that the Republican Party is closely allying itself with the Constitutional Sheriff movement as mentioned by Dan Callahan (9-17-22) and Sue Johanningmeier (9-24-22). Campaign posters are prominently displayed by a business on the HWY 150 detour along with the large Constitutional Sheriffs sign in the background.
It would be assumed that the first week the Republicans would only have a tacit association with the movement or it was just a terrible mistake. No sign was removed. The second time it was mentioned no sign was removed and it would be assumed that the Republican Party had an even stronger association with the movement. At this point, the third time it is mentioned, you would have to assume that the Republican Party is fully endorsing the Constitutional Sheriff movement.
The Constitutional Sheriff’s movement is aligned with the most extreme right wing fringe having its roots in largely racist and anti-Semitic identification. It is amazing that they have not posted a QAnon sign to be consistent the radical conspiratorial leanings that the party (Republican) is presently endorsing.
Not one candidate has removed their sign from this property in response to their association with white supremacy, anti-government, and the radical conspiratorial beliefs they are endorsing.
It is a very accurate picture of the way that the Republican Party wants to message the residents of the Independence community. Shame on them.
In stark contrast the Democratic party represents:
- Free and Fair Elections
- Public Education For All Unions