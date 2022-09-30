Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

To the Editor:

In the past two weeks LTEs have indicated that the Republican Party is closely allying itself with the Constitutional Sheriff movement as mentioned by Dan Callahan (9-17-22) and Sue Johanningmeier (9-24-22). Campaign posters are prominently displayed by a business on the HWY 150 detour along with the large Constitutional Sheriffs sign in the background.

Tags

Trending Food Videos