The Indee Area Gymnastics Academy (IAGA) in Historic Downtown Independence recently had an impressive showing at the 2023 USAG XCEL State Championships in Sioux City, IA March 31st – April 2nd. The competition was a three-day event that brought together over 1,250 of the best Xcel gymnasts from across the state to compete in Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise.
With 12 IAGA gymnasts competing in various categories, they brought home a total of 10 medals.
The team’s success was highlighted by their 2nd place finish in three different categories, along with 3rd place in two categories, and a 4th place finish in one category. In addition, IAGA gymnasts earned 5th place in five categories and 6th place in four categories.
Team Director, Andi McConnell, was thrilled with the team’s performance, saying, “Our gymnasts have been working hard all season to improve their skills and prepare for this competition. It’s great to see all their hard work pay off in the form of medals and strong finishes. “
USAG State Gold Gymnasts:
Averie Koth (INDEE), Charlee Smith (INDEE), LeaAnn Beyer (EAST BUC)
USAG State Silver Gymnasts:
Kylie Lorenzen (EAST BUC), Peytan Bachman (JESUP), Victoria Toale (JESUP), Willow Rounds (INDEE)
USAG State Bronze Gymnasts:
Brea Rawson (N-LINN), Cora Torgerson (IND), Harper Wieland (IND), Harlow Bland (IND), Macy Pitz (CP-U)
In terms of individual event medals, the girls earned the following:
Vault: 2nd place for Charlee Smith, 5th place for Cora Torgerson, Tied for 6th place for Harlow Bland
Bars: Tied for 4th place for Cora Torgerson, 5th place for Harper Wieland, tied for 5th place for Harlow Bland, 8th place for Brea Rawson
Beam: 2nd place for Macy Pitz, tied for 5th place for Willow Rounds, Tied for 6th place for Kylie Lorenzen and Tori Toale
Floor: 3rd place for Cora Torgerson, 2nd place for Willow Rounds, 5th place for Kylie Lorenzen, Tied for
The success of IAGA at the USAG state championships is a testament to the team’s commitment to excellence and the hard work of its gymnasts and coaches; Coach Amber Lorenzen, Coach Maria Pitz and Coach Andi McConnell. As they continue to grow and improve, the sky is the limit for this talented group of athletes.
IAGA wanted to send out a thank you to the community and families of their gymnasts for the continued support of the girls and their gymnastics goals.
“From fundraising, buying fundraising products, attending events, helping get girls to and from practice…… No gymnast can be awesome on her own. Thank you, Indee Area Community, for your support of the girls and our gym.”
Indee Area Gymnastics Academy is creating a name for its dedication to developing young gymnasts of all levels and backgrounds. They have had success in various local, State and National competitions since its opening in 2019. They focus on a total body approach, including mental and physical preparation for gymnastics and/or athletic career.
