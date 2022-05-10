INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is hosting an application night at the Independence Public Library on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The event aims to increase awareness of the support Habitat has to offer the community – specifically critical home repairs.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the application process and take the first steps to get involved in the program and benefit from the funds available to help them.
Habitat’s critical home repair program can be life-changing for homeowners that need repairs to enable them to age in place, such as wheelchair ramps or walk in showers, or to fix safety risks and create a safe environment for the families living there.
The critical home repair program specializes in:
• Roofing
• Siding
• Windows
• Front steps
• Accessibility – wheelchair ramps, grab bars, doorframe widening
• Plumbing Repairs
• Electrical Repairs
• Mechanical Repairs
• Furnace Replacements