JESUP – Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is hosting an application night at the Jesup Public Library on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. The event aims to increase awareness of the support Habitat has to offer the community – specifically critical home repairs.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the application process and take the first steps to get involved in the program and benefit from the funds available to help them.
Habitat’s critical home repair program can be life-changing for homeowners that need repairs to enable them to age in place, such as wheelchair ramps or walk in showers, or to fix safety risks and create a safe environment for the families living there.
The critical home repair program specializes in:
• Roofing
• Siding
• Windows
• Front steps
• Accessibility – wheelchair ramps, grab bars, doorframe widening
• Plumbing Repairs
• Electrical Repairs
• Mechanical Repairs
• Furnace Replacements
The application event will feature a Jesup Center for Advanced Professional Studies (JCAPS) student, Peyton Rygel.
Rygel has a passion for Habitat’s vision – a world where everyone has a decent place to live – and is eager to contribute in a meaningful way to the Jesup community.
“I continue to be excited about the work Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity does for the communities it serves; not only Jesup but all of Buchanan County,” said Zak Knutson of Innovative Wealth Management and a Habitat for Humanity supporter. “After learning more about the Critical Home Repair program, I am positive families in Buchanan County can and will benefit from it. Through Habitat’s work, local business buy-in, and the supportive citizens we have, I believe these programs will be successful in our neighborhoods. I encourage families needing support or wanting to offer support to attend one of the many events hosted in our community, including the upcoming event at the Jesup Public Library.”
Visit www.webuildhabitat.org for more information about Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.