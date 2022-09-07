INDEPENDENCE – Friday, September 2, 2022: It was an exciting finish to a terrific game, and this could not have ended any better.
The Mustangs were at home on Friday night, hosting the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers and with 4 seconds left in the game it was all tied up at 7. Independence was at its own 49-yard line, and it was going to take a miracle for this game NOT to go into overtime.
The kids practice this type of last second scenario, but rarely does it come into play or actually work. A lot has to happened for this miracle to come to fruition. From 51 yards out, it’s even less of a chance. Can the quarterback (Mitch Johnson in this case) throw the ball 55 yards in the air? The receivers have to get down the field fast before the ensuing rush gets to the QB.
And with 4 seconds left the ball was snapped – receivers sprinted to the right corner endzone – quarterback Mitch Johnson evaded the rush and stepped up in the pocket, moving slightly to his right – and with everything he had, hurled the ball as hard and as far as he could possibly throw it. Brady McDonald and Brady Kurt sprinted to the corner endzone and as planned out; Josh Beatty trailed behind. Brady Kurt went up for the ball along with a Clipper defender and deflected the ball backwards towards the trailing Beatty, who was waiting for the possible deflection, and wouldn’t you know it… miracle ensues – Beatty secured the tipped ball at the 3-yard line and backed his way into the endzone for the Hail Mary Mustangs win.
The Mustangs faithful — fans, coaches, teammates, and announcers — all celebrated in a “I can’t believe what I just saw” moment.
“he last play was great execution,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “We practice that play every Thursday in our pregame script. The first goal is just to get the throw off and give yourself a chance. Mitch did a nice job of moving in the pocket and getting it off. Mitch can throw it 60 yards so we knew he could get it down there. I thought the Widereceivers did a good job of getting to their landmark and Josh did a great job of trailing and looking for the rebound. It was a wild moment and I am not sure I have ever seen a legit Hail Mary executed from over 50 yards at the high school level.”
Coach Putz added that the Dylan Eisle interception on the play before was huge. “He had dropped one early in the game and I was excited for him to make that play. It gave us a chance,” added Coach Putz.
Mustangs take home a 13-7 win in a game that was 3 yards and a cloud of dust (rubber pellets) the entire game. Both teams stuck to their running attack with CCA rushing the ball 44 times for 144 yards while the Mustangs toted the rock 30 times for 107 yards. When they did throw, it was rough sailing for both teams. CCA threw for just 27 yards and Indee had just 86 yards from the air. In a battle of two really good defenses, it all came down to that final play.
The Mustangs opened the scoring when Junior Trey Weber scored from 5 yards out to make the score 7-0 with 6:58 left in the first quarter.
That was all the scoring in the first half and Clear Creek-Amana tied it up at 7 when they took the opening second half kickoff down the field in 14 plays, ending in a 5-yard touchdown reception.
“I think it was a good win for us,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “CCA is a solid team and I think they have a good chance of being a 4A playoff team again this season. They are the most physical team we have played up front so far, so it was good to see the improvement from our week 0 game. I thought the guys did a good job of battling all game. We just missed a few opportunities to grow our lead early in the game.”
Senior signal caller Mitchell Johnson threw for 86 yards on 7 of 12 passing, while rushing for 42 yards on 14 carries.
Weber had 64 yards rushing on 15 carries. Junior Brady McDonald had 1 rush for 1 yard. Not many receptions for Independence, as junior Zach Sidle hauled in 2 balls for 23 yards while McDonald had 2 receptions for 9 yards. Senior Keelan Hoover corralled 1 ball for 4 yards and Junior Josh Beatty had the lone 51-yard game ending touchdown catch.
Independence moves to 2-1 on the year and will travel to West Liberty (0-2) on Friday night.
