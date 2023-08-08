DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today that his office has released a new and updated handbook for Iowa notaries. Iowa notaries are essential components of Iowa’s business, legal, financial, and real estate communities, and it is imperative for every Iowa notary Public to stay current on Iowa notary law and receive guidance on proper recording and notarial service.
The Handbook for Iowa Notaries Public was finalized and published during the summer of 2023 to provide Iowa notaries with an additional, convenient resource for learning and as a reference on best practices.
“Our office is proud to serve as Iowa’s small business portal, and Iowa’s notaries are integral to the state’s business community,” said Secretary Pate. “This handbook provides valuable information to help notaries perform these duties. It is our hope that this resource complements notarial service, empowers notarial participation, and inspires notarial integrity.”
Iowa Notaries Public are commissioned by the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State to serve the public as impartial and unbiased witnesses. The most common function of the notary is to witness and attest that the identity of the person appearing before the notary matches the identity of the person who signed the document.
The handbook includes information on electronic and remote online notarizations as well as traditional notarization. While the updated handbook offers important guidance on notarial services, it is not legal advice, and notaries with legal questions should consult an attorney. Additionally, all notaries are strongly encouraged to read and understand Iowa Code chapter 9B and Iowa Administrative Code 721—43 for further guidance.
You may download a digital PDF/version of the Code and Handbook for Iowa Notaries Public from sos.iowa.gov under the “Notaries” section.