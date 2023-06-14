WINTHROP – Monday, June 12, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team played host to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (7-6) on Monday night in a battle for sole possession of 3rd-place in the Tri-Rivers West Division.
Not a good first game for the Bucs, but in game two sophomore Will Hansen threw a No-Hitter, striking out 7 batters.
With the split in the two games the Buccaneers move into 3rd-place with a 6-3 record. A half a game out of 2nd-place.
In game 1, a 5 run 2nd inning by the Wildcats made this game 5-1 and with 3 more runs the Wildcats would win 8-3.
Senior Gram Erickson started for the Bucs going just 1.2 innings before giving way to the bullpen. Erickson gave up 5 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits, striking out 2 and walking 5. Erickson gets the loss and moves to 3-1 on the season with a 1.87 ERA.
Four Buccaneer errors didn’t help Erickson, but they had plenty of opportunities to make this a game but couldn’t take advantage of 10 hits. Eighth-grader Brady Van Scoyoc went 2 for 4 and knocked in a run. Another eighth-grader, Keenan Pals added 2 hits and drove in a run. Senior Ryland Cornell had a double and a single for the Bucs.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 1-3 BB, Ryland Cornell 2-4 RUN 2B, Brady Van Scoyoc 2-4 RBI, Chance Beeh 0-4, Keenan Pals 2-3 RBI, Tanner Thurn 1-2 BB, Jaden Peyton 1-3, Gram Erickson 0-2 RUN BB, Brady Hogan 1-3 RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maq Valley 0 5 0 1 1 1 0 8
East Buch 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
In game 2, the boys put the first game behind them and came out swinging. Five runs in the first inning by the Bucs en route to a 10-0 win in 6 innings. Will Hansen was terrific on the mound for the Bucs, tossing a No-Hitter in 6 innings of work. Hansen gets the win and moves to 3-1 on the season.
Senior Jaden Peyton led the offensive attack with 2 hits, including a double, and driving in 3 runs. Eighth-grader Brady Hogan went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.
“After losing game one, I’m really proud of the way we responded and bounced back in the second game”, said Head Coach Thomas Crawford, “Will’s performance on the mound in game two really gave us that jump start to bounce back the way we did. Good pitching paired with discipline at the plate, timely hits and clean defense wast the difference.”
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 0-3 RUN RBI BB 2ROE SB, Ryland Cornell 0-3 RUN BB SB, Brady Van Scoyoc 0-3 BB, Chance Beeh 0-1 2RUNS RBI 2BB, Keenan Pals 0-1 2RUNS RBI 4BB SB, Tanner Thurn 0-2 2RUNS 2BB, Jaden Peyton 2-4 RUN 2B 3RBI, Gram Erickson 0-2 2RBI BB, Brady Hogan 2-3, RUN 2DBL BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Maq Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Buch 5 0 1 0 0 4 10
East Buchanan moves to 7-6 on the season and will be at Easton Valley (7-4) on Thursday.