WATERLOO – Thursday, February 23, 2023: Independence Mustangs sophomore Carlie Hanson competed at the IGHSAU State Bowling Tournament last week and came away with a 27th-place finish.
Hanson finished with a 463 series, bowling a 176, 125, and a 162.
