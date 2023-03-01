Indee Carlie Hanson state bowling 030123

Sophomore Carlie Hanson competing at the State Bowling Tournament held in Waterloo on February 23

 photo by CJ Eilers

WATERLOO – Thursday, February 23, 2023: Independence Mustangs sophomore Carlie Hanson competed at the IGHSAU State Bowling Tournament last week and came away with a 27th-place finish.

Hanson finished with a 463 series, bowling a 176, 125, and a 162.

