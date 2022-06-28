This coming Monday, we celebrate our great country’s birthday. 246 years old I believe. And there’s no better place in America to celebrate its’ birthday than right here in Independence, Iowa. Lots of celebrations, parties and festivities will be going on all weekend.
Hope to see you at either the Parade or the Fireworks. Stop by and say “hi.” But with so much going on in our country right now, it begs the question, “What or rather who is an American?” Think about that for a minute or two. Here’s what I think... First off, there is no denying that the United States is the greatest country in the world, despite all our faults, problems and inner battles. Everyone wants to come to America. Why? Because here they realize that their dream is always possible. We are not embarrassed to flaunt our greatness yet not ashamed that our flaws are exposed to the world. We are who we are. But who or what are we, really? When we step out of our front doors each morning, we all exhibit certain and specific biases and prejudices. Many times we view Americans as people who look, act and talk like ourselves. But the truth of the matter is that Americans come in every shape, size, color, race, age, creed, etc. An American is English, right? But we’re also French, Italian, Irish, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Greek and of course my favorite, Boheme’. An American may also be Mexican, African,
Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Australian, Iranian, Asian, Arab, Pakistani or Afghan.
An American could also be a Cherokee, Osage, Blackfoot, Navaho, Sac & Fox, Sioux or any one of the many other tribes known as Native Americans. An American is Christian. But he or she could also be Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, atheist or agnostic. In fact, Americans are free to worship as each one chooses. An American is free also to believe in no religion. And for that, he will only have to answer to God--not to the government or to armed terrorists claiming to speak for the government and for God.
An American lives in the most prosperous land in the history of the world and the root of this prosperity is found in the written document called the Declaration of Independence, which recognizes the God-given right of every citizen to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” An American is generous. We have helped out just about every other nation in the world at one time or another. In other countries time of need, the United States of America is there to lend a helping hand. We even help our enemies. Since we were ambushed on September 11, 2001, just how many other countries came to our aid? But since this date, American has given more aid to nations around the world than all other countries combined. Regardless of the way we think things are going in our country, America is the best and will continue to be so. You can try and destroy America and Americans if you must, but remember, Hitler tried. So did General Tojo and Stalin and Mao Tse-Tung and every other bloodthirsty tyrant in the history of the world.
However in trying to do so, they are just killing themselves because Americans are not any one particular people from any one particular place. An American is the complete package of the human spirit of freedom. Don’t you love Lee Greenwood’s song, “I’m Proud To Be An American?” You’ll probably hear it several times in the next week or so and you more than likely know most of the words. Sing in loud, sing it proudly. At the parade this year, wherever it is that you are to watch one, STAND PROUD WHEN THE COLOR GUARD COMES WALKING THROUGH CARRYING OUR AMERICAN FLAG.
Take your caps and hats off and proudly say to yourself, “I really am proud to be an American.” And one last thought, Thank ever Veteran you come across. Have a great holiday and let me know your plans at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319.327.4640.